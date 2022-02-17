ADOT looking for your feedback on safety along the SR 377

Are you a driver who travels on SR 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook? The Arizona Department of Transportation wants to hear about your experiences to see what can be done to improve safety.

The department will be conducting a study to identify trouble spots and find ways to improve the area.

ADOT

The work is expected to begin in the spring and wrap up by early summer 2022.

The state legislature gave ADOT about $140,000 to fund the study in the last budget session.

The department said on their website, they will be looking at past motor-vehicle crashes and current traffic conditions with speed and volume. They will also factor in planned construction and "future operational characteristics. Public input is also a part of the equation.

There are options to give feedback in both English and Spanish. Click here to complete the survey by March 4, 2022.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.