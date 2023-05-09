ADOT looking for feedback on possible interchange changes near I-10 at Baseline Road

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation is looking for drivers to share their opinion on creating a new interchange design at Interstate 10 and Baseline Road.

They are looking to see if they should make improvements to the existing interchange or if it should be transformed.

Back in May 2020, the Maricopa Association of Governments conducted its own study and identified two design alternatives to improve traffic conditions: a Tight Diamond Interchange, known as a TDI, and a Diverging Diamond Interchange, known as a DDI.

Drivers are likely used to seeing a TDI. ADOT describes it as when the ramps between the interstate and crossroad form a diamond. Drivers get off the freeway, then merge with other traffic on the frontage road, and then turn in either direction or continue straight.

As for a DDI, ADOT said it is relatively new and not as common. Drivers can find this type of interchange near I-17 and Happy Valley Road.

It seems strange because it will temporarily transition drivers to the opposite side of the road and will allow through traffic and left-turning traffic to proceed through the interchange at the same time.

ADOT states the following areas where DDIs are most successful in improving safety and traffic flow:



High volumes of left-turn traffic on and off of freeway ramps

Left-turn-related safety challenges

Moderate and unbalanced crossroad traffic through the interchange4

Need for additional capacity without widening

ADOT will host a virtual meeting Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Commuters can log on online or call in with presentations in both English and Spanish.

Here is the information from the agency on participation:



Access the meeting online at: tinyurl.com/ycy8ykvw . The meeting ID number is: 849 4976 3354.

tinyurl.com/ycy8ykvw Access the meeting by phone: In English call 669-900-6833. In Spanish call 866-730-7514 (Pin Number is 984619#)

The meeting will include a presentation by the project team, followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide comments. A recording of the presentation will be posted to the study website for those unable to attend.

Comments on the current study phase are being accepted through May 23. An online survey is available at tinyurl.com/yv6vwbst.

For more information about the study and other methods to provide comments, visit the study website at azdot.gov/i10baseline.

Have a road issue or a question for the Operation Safe Roads team? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.