ADOT hosting public meeting on upgrades to southeast Valley freeway

ADOT is looking to answer commuters' questions and concerns about an upcoming construction project on Loop 202 (Santan) in the southeast Valley.

The department is holding a virtual meeting Wednesday night to discuss work on the freeway between Loop 101 (Price) and Gilbert Road that would add two new lanes in each direction. They will also be adding one new lane in each direction between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road.

Construction is slated to start in 2024.

Drivers can participate in the meeting from 6-7 p.m. by phone or Zoom.

ADOT provided the following information on how people could join the meeting online:

Use this link to join online via a computer or smartphone: https://azdot.gov/L202-L101-to-ValVista/zoom-meeting

The Meeting ID Number will be: 822 3292 7113.

To join the meeting via phone: English language dial 1.669.900.6833 and use the meeting ID Number (822 3292 7113). Spanish language dial 866.730.7514 and use this Participant Pin: 984619#.

In addition to widening the freeway, the Loop 202 project between Loop 101 and Val Vista Drive also is being designed to widen bridges and interchange ramps, add sound walls where warranted and provide other improvements.

Construction is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.