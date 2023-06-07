Watch Now
Operation Safe Roads

ADOT begins 23 summer repaving projects across Arizona

Some of the roads, including U.S. 60 east of Wickenburg, were brought to light through our "Operation Safe Roads" team
The Operation Safe Roads team has been investigating viewer calls for help on I-40 between Kingman and Seligman after blown tires and even a serious crash were caused by rough roads. Another area is also under the microscope — ABC15 traveled on US 60 between SR 74 and Wickenburg where potholes are littering the roadway.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 07, 2023
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is launching nearly two dozen road projects to repair damaged pavement from Arizona's active winter.

The state plans to spend $94 million on pavement repairs, including $54 million for work in rural areas as a part of next year's state budget.

One of the first projects to kick off is road resurfacing on a 10-mile stretch of U.S. 60 east of Wickenburg.

ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team has highlighted the issues that stretch of road faces.

The video in the player above features our coverage of the condition of U.S. 60 earlier this year.

ADOT officials say another project starting this week is a 20-mile repaving project of SR 260 between Forest Lakes and Heber.

The agency also plans to finish repair projects on sections of Interstates 40, 17, 10, and SR 77 this summer.

Drivers who need to go through work zones are reminded to slow down and allow plenty of space for workers.

For more information on the repair projects, you can visit ADOT's website.

