Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

18 new EV charging stations to be built across Arizona’s interstate system

The new stations will be scattered across the interstate system in Arizona
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Charging stations for electric vehicles
Posted

PHOENIX — A new series of awards will enable the Arizona Department of Transportation to scatter more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

Money from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program will support the creation of a network of 18 privately owned electric vehicle charging stations.

The new stations will be scattered across the interstate system in Arizona, according to Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesman.

“The idea of placing these chargers along the interstates is to ensure that there’s a reliable network of locations where people can charge their electric vehicles,” Groff told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

See more on this story from our partners at KTAR News here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo