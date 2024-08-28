18 new EV charging stations to be built across Arizona’s interstate system

PHOENIX — A new series of awards will enable the Arizona Department of Transportation to scatter more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

Money from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program will support the creation of a network of 18 privately owned electric vehicle charging stations.

ADOT has selected firms to design, build, operate and maintain a network of 49 privately owned electric vehicle charging stations that will fill in gaps in the charging network along I-10, I-8, I-40, I-17 and I-19.



The new stations will be scattered across the interstate system in Arizona, according to Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesman.

“The idea of placing these chargers along the interstates is to ensure that there’s a reliable network of locations where people can charge their electric vehicles,” Groff told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

