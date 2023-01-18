News Literacy Week: Becoming a better-informed, active news consumer

PHOENIX — Life is constantly changing, especially with this new age of technology. We have access to any information we want with the swipe of a finger but with that instant access comes misinformation and false statements. Those false rumors and conspiracy theories can create serious and even deadly situations.

That is why ABC15 is taking action to confront the rise of misinformation and partnering with the News Literacy Project for News Literacy Week.

Over the past year, misinformation continued to spread on social media and make its mark. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, some people took to social media to downplay the severity of the attack, claiming the war was somehow faked or staged.

Election fraud continued to take center stage in 2022 with ripple effects from the 2020 Presidential Election. Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake continues to claim voter fraud in the midterm elections, accusing Maricopa County of "slow rolling" the vote count to skew early election results. Lake also filed a lawsuit claiming that hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots were cast in the election and blaming election officials. A judge did rule against Lake in her lawsuit.

Over the past few years, we have had so much coming at us every day and it seems like it might never stop, so how do you know what is fact and what is fiction when it comes to your news?

To make sure you are consuming the right mix of verified facts, credible sources, and relevant context, we are challenging you to test your news literacy fitness with our quiz at NewsLiteracyWeek.org. Each day this week, we're telling stories that take a look at how to be a smart and engaged news consumer.

