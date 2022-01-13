News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer

PHOENIX — We're in the new age of technology where we have access to any information we want with the swipe of a finger, but with that instant access comes misinformation and false statements.

Those false rumors and conspiracy theories can create serious and even deadly situations.

That is why ABC15 is taking action to confront the rise of misinformation and partnering with the News Literacy Project for News Literacy Week.

- What is #misinformation vs. #disinformation?

- How do we classify the types of misinfo?

- Why do people share misinfo?

- What are 🚩s to look out for?

- AND ... what are your best defenses against misinfo?



All that in 1 infographic ⤵️



Download: https://t.co/HdAKpiLvCO pic.twitter.com/hIbzQU7gcw — The News Literacy Project (@NewsLitProject) January 4, 2022

Over the past year, the world has been adjusting to a new normal.

We saw the mass roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine as people around the world lined up to get their shot, but even as millions got vaccinated, millions of others lost their lives. But the consequences of misinformation did not stop there.

We saw rioters storm the U.S. Capitol and protests at the Arizona State Capitol over election results, some people to this day still refusing to accept President Joe Biden’s win.

Over the past few years, we have had so much coming at us every day and it seems like it might never stop, so how do you know what is fact and what is fiction when it comes to your news?

We are working to help you understand what misinformation is and how you can fight back against it.

To make sure you are consuming the right mix of verified facts, credible sources, and relevant context, we are challenging you to test your news literacy fitness with our quiz at NewsLiteracyWeek.org. And join us the week of Jan. 24 for stories each day taking a look at how to be a smart and engaged news consumer.