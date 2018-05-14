Zachary Cruz leaves South Florida for a fresh start in Virginia

GREENACRES, Fla. - Zachary Cruz left a dog boarding facility in Greenacres, Florida on Sunday with a dog named Coby in his arms. Coby is one of two family dogs he plans to take to his new home in Virginia.
Back on Valentines Day, Cruz's adopted brother Nikolas killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
"A lot of things I wish I would have done to prevent it, wish I could have stopped him somehow," Zachary said.
Zachary said he and his brother fought a lot when they were younger though their relationship improved as they grew.