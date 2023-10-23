Worldwide travel advisory issued amid conflict in Israel, Gaza

The U.S. Department of State has issued a worldwide travel advisory in response to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

In a statement, the Department of State said it is advising citizens to “exercise increased caution," due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, and the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.

Travelers are also overwhelmed as they try to reschedule or cancel flights to the Middle East.

David Dinour, the owner of Avia Tours, says he is having to rebook itineraries for 80 groups who had faith-based trips planned.

Dinour was in Israel on October 7 when the violence began but is now back in the U.S.

“We heard sirens of alarm,” he said. “So people in Israel have between 30 seconds and 90 seconds to get into a shelter or what we call a safe room.”

He says his groups have travel insurance, so they will be able to get refunded or re-book within the next year.

“I’m optimistic that by 2024 it will become again the power that is of tourism and that’s where we’re heading,” he said, adding, “People should have faith this is the Holy Land. This is a travel in faith so we believe the God almighty will help us to fix this.”

As of right now, all major U.S. airlines have suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv.

But which airline you are traveling with will determine whether or not you can cancel and receive a full refund or reschedule a trip within the next year.

Also, those traveling abroad should consider enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP. That will keep you updated on any security updates from the nearest U.S. Consulate, wherever in the world you might be.