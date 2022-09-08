Who is next in line for the British throne?

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday evening, leaving the throne to the next member of the royal family.

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and the queen's son, was next in line for the throne.

The palace says her son Charles, who is now king, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will stay at Balmoral overnight and travel to London on Friday.

AP A handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace shows the official announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (Buckingham Palace via AP)

Seventy-three-year-old Charles automatically becomes monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

He released the following statement Thursday: "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

After Charles, the throne will go to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and then to his son, Prince George of Cambridge.