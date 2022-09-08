Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96 after 70-year reign

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
On Thursday, the palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision.
Members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland, Thursday morning amid news of her health concerns.
Shortly after, a notice was posted outside of Buckingham Palace saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."
In the recent weeks and months, the queen had missed some events and public appearances due to health concerns.
British royals, including Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward, arrive in Scotland to be with the monarch as she remains under "medical supervision," according to Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/tpongeNkCE pic.twitter.com/xkvrk01CAc— ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2022
In May, the country celebrated The Platinum Jubilee, honoring Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth was not only Britain’s longest-serving monarch but the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch before her death.
She took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father in 1952.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died in April at Windsor Castle. He was 99 years old.
Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and the queen's son, is next in line for the throne.