Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96 after 70-year reign

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

On Thursday, the palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision.

Andrew Milligan/AP The entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where Britain's Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

Members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland, Thursday morning amid news of her health concerns.

Shortly after, a notice was posted outside of Buckingham Palace saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

In the recent weeks and months, the queen had missed some events and public appearances due to health concerns.

In May, the country celebrated The Platinum Jubilee, honoring Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth was not only Britain’s longest-serving monarch but the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch before her death.

She took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father in 1952.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, gather with other members of the British Royal Family to greet supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP Photo)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died in April at Windsor Castle. He was 99 years old.

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and the queen's son, is next in line for the throne.