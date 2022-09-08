PHOTOS: A look back at the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Share Facebook

Princess Elizabeth, left, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret Rose, sit in the royal box watching the jumping at the Pony Show, March, 1938, London, England. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

After their wedding Prince George, Duke of Kent, fourth son of King George VI, and Princess Marina appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Nov. 29, 1934, to wave to the crowds waiting outside. From left to right; Lady Mary Cambridge, Princess Elizabeth, Princess Nicholas, mother of the bride, King George VI, Princess Margaret Rose, Princess Marina, Duke of Kent and Queen Mary.(AP Photo) AP

During ceremonies at the No. 1 M.T. Training Center at Camberley, England on August 3, 1945, Princess Elizabeth, a Junior Commander ATS, received a clock presented to her by her old associates at the camp where she received her early training. (AP Photo) AP

Princesses Elizabeth, left, and Margaret Rose sign their one-pound savings certificates after buying the first two as they were made available to the public, Jan. 27, 1943. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Princess Elizabeth, her most recent picture, as made on the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor, England, on August 26, 1946. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Princess Elizabeth smiles broadly as she arrives at the French Embassy in London's Kensington Palace Gardens, on Mar. 8, 1950 to attend a state banquet tendered by French President and Madame Vincent Auriol. (AP Photo) AP

Queen Elizabeth II of England smiles and waves from plane steps, Feb. 21, 1957 as she and the Duke of Edinburgh, background, prepare to fly from Lisbon, ending a three-day visit. The royal couple left for Oporto, Portugal's second city and the home of the port wine industry. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This official picture of Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, was made on July 10, 1947 in London. The Princess' engagement ring can be seen on her finger. (AP Photo) AP

FILE -- Britain's Princess Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony, in this Nov. 20, 1947 file photo. Clarence House in London announced Tuesday Nov. 23, 2010, that Prince William will marry Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.(AP Photo/file) AP/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, gather with other members of the British Royal Family to greet supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with the Shah of Persia, in Isfahan, Iran, in March 1961. In the background is Mosque Madrash. (AP Photo) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE AP

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain walks with her family on April 19,1965 at Frogmore, Windsor, England. During a picture session taken to mark her 39th Birthday. Prince Edward, 1, is in Pram with Prince Andrew, 4, holding on. Prince Philip and their two eldest Children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles, the heir apparent, complete the family group. (AP Photo) AP

Prince Charles of Edinburgh, left, takes the proceedings seriously as he and his smiling Mother, Princess Elizabeth, pose for first informal pictures in Buckingham Palace, April 10, 1949, London, England. (AP Photo) AP

FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center bottom, sits in St. Edward's Chair, in Westminster Abbey, London, shortly before she was lifted onto the Throne during her Coronation. Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 21, 2016. (AP Photo, file) AP

Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the lawn at Clarence House, London, Aug. 8, 1951. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth) EDDIE WORTH/AP

FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 6, 1964, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Captain G. L. Simpson, as she leaves the Royal Yacht Britannia to inspect the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Guard, on her arrival at Charlottetown, Canada. A newly discovered note dated 1995 in the U.K.’s National Archives Saturday Dec. 29, 2018, shows that Queen Elizabeth II let government officials know she would welcome a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia once it was decommissioned. The Royal Yacht Britannia was in service from 1954 to 1997. (AP Photo/FILE) AP

Queen Elizabeth II, during a colorful ceremony on June 2, 1955 at Balmoral Palace in Scotland, presented new colors to the 1st Battalion, of the Queen's own Cameron highlanders on May 30. The Duke of Edinburgh, right, was dressed in full ceremonial garb and carried the silver-hilted claymore the camerons presented him at Luneburg, Germany. Left is Maj. Gen. D.N. Wimberly. The groups are walking to the saluting base for the ceremony of New Colors. The Queen's children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, watched the military pageantry from a castle window. (AP Photo) AP

Ethiopias Lion of Judah, Emperor Haile Selassie, and Britains Queen Elizabeth II acknowledge greetings of spectators as the two monarchs arrive at Londons Buckingham palace at the head of a state procession on Oct. 14, 1954. The Queen met the African ruler at Victoria station and they rode side by side to the palace in the gilded royal coach. Emperor Selassie, in Britain for a three-day state visit, last visited London as an exile following Mussolinis conquest of Ethiopia. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

** File** This Photo taken inside Westminster Abbey during the Royal marriage service for Britain's Princess Elizabeth, the bride; the bridegroom Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on November 20, 1947. Centre left to right: King George VI; the bride Princess Elizabeth, bridegroom Philip Duke of Edinburgh; holding the bride's train are Prince Michael of Kent and Prince William of Gloucester. On Nov. 20 2007 The Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate 60-years of marriage, to mark the occasion a special exhibition with archive film footage of the 1947 wedding, and outfits worn by the principal members of the wedding party will be on display at Buckingham Palace from July 28 until Sept. 28, 2007. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured at Petersberg, in Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany, May 19, 1965. She is wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara. It is made up of 15 interlinked diamond circles, and the hanging pearls can be swapped out for diamonds or emeralds. (AP Photo) Uncredited/ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II gestures from the Irish State coach as she travels to the House of Lords to open Parliament in London on Nov. 4, 1952. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Princess Elizabeth wears a new style of hat during a visit to the Yugo-Slav exhibition at Burlington House on Jan. 31, 1944 in London. Her new choice of hat has distinct military lines -- a small peak and high pleated crown. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, wears a silver gown with a diamond tiara and pearl necklace, in this Aug. 30, 1949 photo. (AP Photo, File) AP

Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup, the Jules Rimet trophy, to England's team captain Bobby Moore, July 30, 1966. England beat Germany in the final at London's Wembley Stadium by 4 goals to two, after extra time. (AP Photo) AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, poses for photographers with the Grand Duke Jean, right, and his wife Grand Duchess Josephine-Charlotte, before a state banquet in Luxembourg on Nov. 8, 1976. The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, stands at back centre. (AP Photo) AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspects a guard of honour, with Austrian President Franz Jonas, when she arrived at Vienna Airport, Austria on May 5, 1969, for a five-day state visit. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage July 29, 1981, at St. Paul's Catheral. (AP Photo) AP

Britains Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, walk on the grounds of Sandringham House, Norfolk on Feb. 4, 1982, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Queens accession to the throne. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this July 7, 1976, file photo Queen Elizabeth II, left, waves from the balcony of the White House, in Washington as she stands with U.S. President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford. (AP Photo/Staff/Green, File) J Walter Green/AP

FILE - In this June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) Bob Daugherty/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed to a minorities institute in Kunming, on Oct. 17, 1986, by some of China's minorities in their national costume waving flags.. The Queen spent much of the day sight-seeing in the city. (AP Photo/Staff/Bregg) Peter Bregg/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wears sun-glasses and wide-brim hat on Friday, March 10, 1989, while attending outdoor ceremonies at Queen's College in Barbados. The Queen took part in laying of the corner stone of the college's new buildings. (AP Photo) Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

England's Queen Elizabeth II waves goodbye from the steps of her plane during her departure from Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, in morning on Tuesday, May 31, 1989 in Lexington, Ky. The Queen had just completed a five-day private visit to several Central Kentucky horse farms. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) Ed Reinke/ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File) Martin Cleaver/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles at a royal gala performance of "The Tempest" at the National Theatre, marking the 25th anniversary of the London theater on the South Bank of the River Thames, Oct. 27, 1988. (AP Photo/John Redman) John Redman/AP

Britain?s Queen Elizabeth II reads from her statement during the State Opening of Parliament in London on Nov. 12, 1986. She pledged the government would denationalize more state-owned industry and cut taxes while pursuing its main foreign policy goals next year. Her husband, Prince Philip listens at right. (AP Photo) AP

Earl Spencer, his wife Caroline and Britain's Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell listen as Britains Queen Elizabeth II addresses guests during the official opening of a fountain built in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, in London's Hyde Park, Tuesday July 6, 2004. The 3.6 million pound creation at the side of the Serpentine has been surrounded by controversy - facing delays and over-running its budget by 600,000 pound. The Princess died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. (AP Photo/David Bebber, pool) NICOLAS ASFOURI/AP

Australia's Mike Todd, right, Glen Gilmore, second right, Ruki Bailieu, left, and Damien Johnston, second left, stand with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and two unidentified members of Cartier, at the award ceremony of the Coronation Cup at Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Sunday, July. 24, 2005. Australia beat England with a penalty in extra time making the final score 7 - 6. (AP Photo/Sergio Dionisio) SERGIO DIONISIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to students from Langdon School in east London, wearing traditional Sri Lankan dance costumes, during a visit to the site of the Olympic Park for the 2012 Games, Wednesday Oct. 12, 2005.(AP Photo/Stephen Hird, pool) STEPHEN HIRD/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team will the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace, London Tuesday Nov. 5, 2002. The All Blacks will play england at Twickenham on Saturday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Queen Elizabeth II is applauded by Vice President Dan Quayle and House Speaker Thomas Foley before her address to the U.S. Congress on Thursday, May 16, 1991 in Washington. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) Doug Mills/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II braves blustery conditions at the annual Chelsea Flower show in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday May 22, 2006. The rain held off for the 84th Royal Horticultural Society show in London, but the weather was windy. See PA story ROYAL Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Ian Jones/The Daily Telegraph/NPA Rota/PA. Ian Jones/PA

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stand on a balcony to watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Matt Dunham/AP

FILE - In this Saturday, June 14, 2014 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by members of her family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London. From left, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex, Prince Philip, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File) Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, on June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain's outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, Buckingham Palace officials said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP) Jane Barlow/AP

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File) Kirsty O'Connor/AP

Queen Elizabeth II, at her residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Thandazile Mbuyisa, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini, at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday July 13, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Yui Mok/AP

Queen Elizabeth II, on to the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with the Duke of Kent London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Alastair Grant/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, attending the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Thursday June 30, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP) Jane Barlow/AP

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File) Jane Barlow/AP

