New information released about 7th-grade student who shot himself in Ohio

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, officials released new information about the seventh-grade student who shot himself at Jackson Memorial Medical School near Akron, Ohio.

The shooting

It happened around 7:50 a.m. in a boy's bathroom at the school. It's unclear at this time whether he meant to shoot himself or the gun went off accidentally. Police would not comment on the location of the gunshot wound.

The gun

It was a .22 caliber rifle. Police say he brought the weapon to school by hiding it under his clothing. The rifle came from his mother's house, according to police, but it is unclear on who owns it. Authorities said he brought the gun on the bus that morning.

His backpack

Police found 'distractionary-type' devices in his book bag, as well as batteries and ammunition. Officials would not comment on how much ammo was in the bag. Despite other media reports about explosives, police said nothing in his backpack could have been used to create a bomb that day.

The boy

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon. We are not identifying the boy.

Was there a larger plan?

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said in the news conference Wednesday that it's unclear at this time what the boy was planning that morning. However, he said there was no indication on social media of any danger to the school or students. After the shooting Tuesday, investigators seized various electronics. Police are still looking through those electronics to learn more about the boy's intentions.