What to know about Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenous Peoples Day has been recognized for decades in different forms and under a variety of names to celebrate Native Americans’ history and culture and to acknowledge the challenges they continue to face.

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day. He said in a statement that the day is meant to “honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today.” He last marked Indigenous Peoples Day in 2024.

President Donald Trump made clear in April that he would not follow his predecessor’s practice of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day in October. He accused Democrats of denigrating the explorer’s legacy as he pressed his campaign to restore what he argues are traditional American icons.

On Thursday, Trump issued a proclamation for Columbus Day but not Indigenous Peoples Day. In his first term, Trump recognized National Native American Heritage Month, which takes place in November.

Although Indigenous Peoples Day is not a federal holiday, 17 states — including Washington, South Dakota and Maine — as well as Washington, D.C., have holidays honoring Native Americans, according to the Pew Research Center. Many of these state holidays are paired with Columbus Day or replace it altogether. Dozens of cities and school systems also observe Indigenous Peoples Day.