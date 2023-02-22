Valley residents send help to loved ones in Turkey and Syria

PHOENIX — Search and rescue is ongoing in Turkey as dozens of aftershocks hit along with another earthquake that rocked the region this week.

People in the Valley are now speaking out, hoping to help family and friends overseas.

For some here in Arizona, the impacted regions may seem like a world away.

For Melissa Lanham, the devastation feels closer than ever. “There are no words. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Lanham has had to watch from overseas as her family’s life in Turkey is turned upside down.

The Valley woman lived in Turkey for years as a child, and her mom’s family is from the country.

She found out about the first quake on February 6 in a group chat with her cousins.

“When it really hit was my cousin said okay, I’ve talked to everyone all the uncles, aunts, cousins except for one,” said Lanham.

Like so many others, they were left searching for a loved one, 47-year-old Okan Sahin.

Melissa showed us video of what her family found when they went to her cousin’s apartment... all that was left was rubble.

“When I was looking at these videos you’re wondering can someone really survive this,” said Lanham.

Sixty hours later, Sahin was spotted by a family member who was helping to search. “They finally found him, and unfortunately he had passed,” said Lanham.

In the midst of grief, her aunt and uncle decided to hand out food to neighbors and others.

Melissa, feeling helpless, decided that was a way she could give back. She started a GoFundMe and sent the money directly to her family.

“Not only does that give them peace that hey there are people that care, and there are people that want to help and do things,” said Lanham. “It’s motivating themselves to do more.

Her aunt and uncle are helping others who are alone or searching for loved ones, making sure they at least have food and water.

“I didn’t think the devastation was going to be this big,” said President for the Turkish American Association of Arizona, Arzuhan Kavak.

She said groups all over the country have also jumped into action.

Originally the local group sent some supplies, but Kavak told ABC15 the immediate need is money.

The group is now holding fundraisers, starting by selling donated organic honey.

“We started selling it, and we are going to do this every weekend,” said Kavak. We are trying to get into farmers' markets.”

Their next fundraiser is this weekend, February 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1575 S Vine St. Chandler, AZ, 85286.

She said they are also hoping to eventually hold bake sales, and get even more local businesses involved.

They are simple steps the group is hoping will have a big impact.

Their goal is $50,000.

They will send the funds raised to ahbap. Kavak said people can donate directly on that website as well.

“Reach out and see what you can do, even if it’s five, ten dollars,” said Lanham.