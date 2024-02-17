Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

United States Marine Corps holds memorial for five Marines killed in helicopter crash

23-year-old Sergeant Alec Langen of Chandler among those honored
HMH-361 Tiger 43 Memorial Ceremony
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Antonio De La Fuente
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, the commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a memorial ceremony honoring five Marines of HMH-361 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 16, 2024. More than 550 Marines, family and friends gathered to pay tribute to the five Marines who lost their lives as the result of a CH-53E mishap on Feb. 6, 2024, in Pine Valley, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Antonio De La Fuente)
HMH-361 Tiger 43 Memorial Ceremony
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 16:45:58-05

SAN DIEGO, CA — On Friday, the United States Marine Corps held a memorial for the five Marines who were killed in a helicopter crash on February 7.

According to USMC, 550 Marines, friends and family attending the memorial service for Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan.

HMH-361 Tiger 43 Memorial Ceremony
A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, places a flight vest on a battlefield cross in honor of Capt. Miguel Nava during a memorial ceremony honoring the five Marines of HMH-361 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 16, 2024. More than 550 Marines, family and friends gathered to pay tribute to the five Marines who lost their lives as the result of a CH-53E mishap on Feb. 6, 2024, in Pine Valley, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Antonio De La Fuente)
Marine Memorial
Marine Memorial

The ceremony took place in hangar 4, home of the HMH-361 “Flying Tigers.”

Family of Langen told ABC15 that they will be able to bring Langen home on Friday, February 23. His memorial will be held on Monday, February 26 in Phoenix.

Alec Langen USMC memorial.png
Alec Langen memorial

The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, where they had been doing unit-level training and were returning home to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, defense officials said. The helicopter had gone missing during a historic storm in California.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo