Arizona Marine among five killed in helicopter crash near San Diego, family says

CHANDLER, AZ — A Marine sergeant from the Valley was one of five people killed in a military helicopter crash near San Diego earlier this week, according to his family.

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas. The wreckage was located Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about an hour away from San Diego.

The family tells ABC15 that 23-year-old Alec Langen of Chandler, Arizona, was aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash. He was serving as the Crew Chief on the flight.

Sgt. Langen was a crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing.

The military, which confirmed that all five people aboard had died, has not officially released the names of the military members involved.

A recovery mission was still underway Thursday. Emergency crews had been working to reach the area amid severe weather.

Additional resources have been requested to assist with the rescue near Pine Valley due to heavy snow. @CALFIRESANDIEGO is currently in Unified Command with U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and CA. Civil Air Patrol. pic.twitter.com/UekqwOTlaB — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 7, 2024

Langen had dreamed of becoming a Marine since he was a child, according to Langen's father, Steven, who says he had previously flown in the same helicopter as his son.

Steven Langen

Family says the young Marine had gotten married in January.

"We mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. Marines earlier this week during a training flight enroute from Nevada to California. My prayers are with these brave Marines and their families, loved ones, and teammates," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said Thursday. "As the Marine Corps investigates this deadly crash, it is yet another reminder that across our nation and the world our selfless service members put their lives on the line every day to keep our country safe. The entire Department of Defense honors these brave Marines' service and grieves their passing."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.