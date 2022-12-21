U.S. airline travel in 2022 close to reaching levels hit in 2019

Airline travel is almost back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

A major casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic was airline travel, but those days are quickly coming to an end. According to data from the Transportation Safety Administration, some of the busiest travel days are happening now until Christmas. Tricia Mancha, spokeswoman for the TSA in Arizona, says the 2022 holiday season is turning out to be no different.

“This year we project that we may surpass 2019 numbers. So people who have not traveled in maybe two or three years, they’re taking the plunge. They’re coming back.” Mancha said.

The TSA releases daily passenger check-in stats nationwide.

Since more people travel on weekends, ABC15 calculated the data into a two-week moving average. While no day in 2022 averaged more than then the same time in 2019, the difference is narrowing.

This past January the TSA recorded about 25% fewer security check-ins when compared to the same time in 2019. In early September the average daily difference tightened up to 1% fewer airline passengers. In most of December, the daily difference in 2022 has been about 7% lower.

In all, the TSA recorded 752 million check-ins this year. Before COVID-19, the total annual number hit 840 million, which is about 88 million more than this year.

The days of short lines at TSA on major travel days are probably over. Mancha told ABC15 the most important advice the TSA has for passengers is to be sure to arrive early; Two hours early for domestic travel and three for international flights.

The TSA also keeps a massive database of permissible carry-on items and handling instructions at their website called “What Can I Bring?”

Do not forget to empty that water bottle as Mancha said water is by far the most common item discarded at security checkpoints and forgetting to empty them can slow down lines.

There is one-holiday item that is permissible: Solid foods.

The Christmas ham can travel as carry-on luggage. So can mashed potatoes and casseroles. If the food is not in liquid form it is most likely fine.

If you expect to cook when you arrive at your destination, it’s best to leave the cookware in your checked bag.

“A lot of people say to us my skillet has my seasoning, it came from my grandmother, or I really want it,” Macha said. “You can actually fly with your skillet or frying pan in your checked luggage that goes in the belly of the plane, but not in your carry on.”

When asked why, Mancha said “Have you ever dropped a cast iron skillet on your toe?”

Be sure to check on gifts at the “What can I bring?” database as well.

Mancha told a story of one man who had a beautiful multi-tool engraved with “World’s Greatest Dad” that had to be abandoned at the security gate.