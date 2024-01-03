Watch Now
Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot over Jan. 6 attack

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially since half the document was blacked out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jan 03, 2024
DENVER — Former President Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Colorado ruling that bars him from the state’s ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The Republican presidential candidate on Wednesday appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s finding that an insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment renders him ineligible.

The Colorado court’s December ruling was the first time in history a court disqualified someone from running for the White House for having “engaged in insurrection."

Trump's appeal comes a day after his legal team asked the Maine Superior Court to review a ruling by Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows that Trump cannot be on that state’s ballot.

