There have been nearly 500 mass killing incidents in the U.S. since 2006 with more than 2,600 lives taken.

Eighty percent of those deaths were due to shootings.

The following interactive timeline from the Associated Press shows the mass killings and the number of deaths, as well as a description of each incident. This chart is current as of June 2, 2022.

In this definition, a mass shooting is four or more people shot or killed during a single event at the same time and location, not including the shooter.

