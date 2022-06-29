STATS: Gun violence in Arizona, across the country

Gun violence is a rampant issue in our communities and takes thousands of lives each year.
While gun laws are a very dividing issue across the country, one thing we can all agree on is the need for safer communities.
ABC15 is taking a look at current gun laws in Arizona, what leads to gun violence, the history of gun control, how gun violence is impacting us, and more.
See full coverage during our Gun Violence Topic Takeover on Wednesday.
Here are some startling local and national gun violence statistics:
- Every 9 hours, someone in Arizona dies due to gun violence (source: Giffords Center)
- 290+ mass shootings so far this year, including 7 in Arizona (source: Gun Violence Archive) In this definition, a mass shooting is four or more people shot or killed during a single event at the same time and location, not including the shooter.
- 41,000 people die every year from gun violence, which is more than 110 people a day (source: Giffords Center)
- Nearly 60% of gun deaths are suicide (source: Giffords Center)
- Nearly 40% of gun deaths are homicides (source: Giffords Center)
- The US accounts for just 4% of the world’s population but 35% of global firearm suicides (source: Giffords Center)
- The US gun suicide rate is nearly 12 times that of other high-income countries (source: Everytown)