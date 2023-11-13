Thanksgiving travel expected to break records this year

It could be one of the busiest travel seasons at airports across the country in nearly two decades.

New numbers from AAA predict 4.7 million people will fly over the Thanksgiving holiday — that's 6% more compared to last year and the highest number of air travelers since 2005.

AAA says 49 million people are expected to drive somewhere and 1.5 million will take another form of transportation.

In total, that's at least 55 million people getting out of town. That's the third highest number since 2000 and up a million compared to last year.

As for why that number keeps climbing, AAA says demand hasn't slowed down coming out of the pandemic and more people now work hybrid or remote schedules allowing for more flexibility.

AAA says the worst time to travel will be the day before Thanksgiving between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The average cost for a plane ticket this year is nearly $700, which is up 5% compared to last year.