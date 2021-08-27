Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats’ holdout ends

Texas Republicans have advanced new voting restrictions after months of protests by Democrats.

The sweeping bill that passed the Texas House late Thursday comes one week after Democrats ended a 38-day walkout to stop it from passing.

Texas is now back in line to becoming the latest big GOP state to pass tighter voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

It’s on track to reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk in the coming days.

