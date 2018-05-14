System in the Gulf of Mexico has 40% for development

The National Hurricane Center has given the area in the Gulf of Mexico a 30 percent chance for sub-tropical or tropical development within two days and a 40 percent chance in the next five days.

A tropical or subtropical storm is not completely out of the question as this low moves north toward the Florida Panhandle and then over land by Thursday.

Regardless, South Florida's forecast for heavy rainfall remains the same.

The National Hurricane Center is scheduled to release an update at 11 a.m. Monday.