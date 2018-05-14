System in the Gulf of Mexico has 40% for development

A tropical or subtropical storm is not completely out of the question as this low moves north toward the Florida Panhandle and then over land by Thursday.
Regardless, South Florida's forecast for heavy rainfall remains the same.
The National Hurricane Center is scheduled to release an update at 11 a.m. Monday.
Low pressure moving northward through the eastern Gulf of Mexico could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next few days. Regardless of development, rainfall will be enhanced across FL and the NE Gulf Coast http://t.co/NERCKLZFZmpic.twitter.com/V4velcIUb8