Fight back against unwanted robocalls

Getting interrupted by a telemarketing call or a robocall is annoying. Plus, when there is one robo call, another is sure to follow minutes later. Whether it’s your landline or your cellphone, the Nomorobo service claims it has stopped more than 670 million robocalls and counting.

Mary Lee Chin is a believer. She uses Nomorobo because she used to get nervous when she received robo calls at night, assuming something had happened to her kids. She was already on the "Do Not Call" list, but it wasn’t screening all telemarketing calls. So, she decided to sign up for Nomorobo.

The FTC recognized Nomorobo as the winner of its robo challenge, a competition to find new ways to fight back against these annoying calls.

Nomorobo weeds out the telemarketer scams, but allows school closings, doctor's office reminders, prescription pickups and weather warning calls to still come through.

"It is wonderful, wonderful technological application to free your life up from really annoying calls," said Chin.

It’s easy to sign up for the service. You can create an account by downloading the app on your computer or smartphone. You then type in your number and you're good to go. Just know if you don’t like the service, you can turn it off anytime you want. If you have a landline it is free and for cellphones it’s $1.99 a month.