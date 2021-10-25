Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Houston-area home

HOUSTON — A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez updating media at 3535 Green Crest. Three juveniles were found alone in a home, along with a deceased juvenile. Homicide investigators long with CPS and Child Abuse investigators are on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SpJXHbBswy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2021

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings ages 10 and 7. The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, the surviving children appeared to show signs of injury and malnourishment.

Officials believe the parents have not lived in the residence for several months.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.