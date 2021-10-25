Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Houston-area home

items.[0].image.alt
@HCSOTexas
Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 5.41.27 AM.png
Posted at 5:34 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 08:42:09-04

HOUSTON — A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings ages 10 and 7. The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, the surviving children appeared to show signs of injury and malnourishment.

Officials believe the parents have not lived in the residence for several months.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV