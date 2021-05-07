See where mass shootings have taken place across the United States in 2021

The total number of mass shootings seen across America in 2021 continues to climb over numbers seen at the same time last year.

As of May 7, the Gun Violence Archive documented 183 mass shootings across the United States. In comparison, a total of 104 mass shootings occurred by this same time in 2020.

The most recent incident, according to the data, was a shooting that left six injured in Paterson, New Jersey on May 6.

In all of 2020, there were a total of 610 mass shootings across the country.

Click on each point in the map for more details about each 2021 incident recorded by the Gun Violence Archive.

There doesn't seem to be an official definition for a "mass shooting" in the United States, but according to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is described as four or more individuals being shot or killed in the same general time and location, excluding any shooter who is injured or killed.

The FBI has defined "mass killing" as the killing of three or more people in a public place, and "mass murderer" as someone who has killed four or more people in the same location.

The Gun Violence Archive lists itself as a not-for-profit organization that documents gun violence and gun crime nationally.