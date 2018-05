DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video captured the moment this week when a bolt of lightning made a direct hit on a home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Cindy Holt's surveillance camera recorded the moment the home's roof was hit by the lightning.

She thought her boyfriend, pulling in at the same moment, had an accident.

"It was huge. It shook the house ... I thought he had actually hit the garage door," said Holt. "It was scary. I just thank God nobody was in the house at the time."

Immediately after the strike, they noticed smoke coming from the roof and ran to the scene.

A person spoke to the residents of the house to alert them about the lightning strike.

"You could see the smoke. You could see there was no fire, thank God," said Holt.

Firefighters think the home's electrical system is fried.

There were several scorch marks in the home's eave and around a light near the garage door.

Though lightning struck just the one house, several other nearby residents lost phone and/or internet service.

"It's scary. It's knowing that it hit that close to home," said Holt.