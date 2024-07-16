Retail sales unchanged in June from May, underscoring shoppers' resilience

Shoppers paused their spending in June from May, defying economic forecasts for a pullback and proving their resilience in the face of an uncertain economy.

Retail sales were unchanged in June from May, after being revised upward to a 0.3% increase in May, according to the Commerce Department.

Last month, April sales were revised downward — a 0.2% decline, from unchanged.

Sales rose 0.6% in March and 0.9% in February.

That comes after sales fell 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather.