Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Retail sales unchanged in June from May, underscoring shoppers' resilience

Money wallet AP
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Only 33% of American adults follow a budget, according to an October 2017 survey of Americans from NerdWallet . The time and effort involved are often cited as the reasons, but trying and failing is also a barrier. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money wallet AP
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Shoppers paused their spending in June from May, defying economic forecasts for a pullback and proving their resilience in the face of an uncertain economy.

Retail sales were unchanged in June from May, after being revised upward to a 0.3% increase in May, according to the Commerce Department.

Last month, April sales were revised downward — a 0.2% decline, from unchanged.

Sales rose 0.6% in March and 0.9% in February.

That comes after sales fell 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo

We're here to listen