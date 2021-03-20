Menu

Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office via AP
This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 13:32:30-04

WOODBURY, N.J. — Prosecutors say a man who is accused in a New Jersey murder and is considered a person of interest in four New Mexico slayings has said he is responsible for a total of 16 slayings.

NJ.com reports that assistant prosecutor Alec Gutierrez alleged Friday in court that 47-year-old Sean Lannon said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico along with “11 other individuals.”

Authorities have yet to corroborate that claim and say there is no indication it's true.

Lannon was arrested Wednesday in St. Louis.

Public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the New Jersey murder charge and unsuccessfully argued for the pretrial release of his client.

