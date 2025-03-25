President Donald Trump signs sweeping executive action to overhaul elections

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive action focused on immigrants with election processes.

It is designed to “cut down” on the number of immigrants in the country illegally who are on the voter rolls and would “fully weaponize” Department of Homeland Security data to ensure such migrants aren’t casting ballots.

The action seeks to include a “citizenship question” on federal voting forms and reduce federal election funding to states that don’t take “reasonable steps” to secure their balloting.

It also revokes a Biden administration order from 2021 designed to promote access to voting.

The administration is calling it “the farthest-reaching executive action taken in the history of the Republic to secure our elections.”

After signing, Trump said more election actions would be taken in the coming weeks.