Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds

Twitter outages reported nationally
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter said Tuesday, July 21, 2020 it would crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. The measures include banning accounts associated with QAnon content, as well as blocking URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform. Twitter also said that it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter outages reported nationally
Posted at 4:20 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 19:20:37-04

A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.

The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it.

After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, but they still couldn't dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.