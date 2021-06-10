Watch
Polls: US image abroad has rebounded since Biden took office

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, early Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
The United States' image around the world has improved sharply since President Joe Biden took office.

That's according to new Pew Research Center surveys conducted in 16 countries, including many long-standing allies of the U.S.

The surveys show majorities of the public across the countries (more than 6 out of 10 each) express confidence in Biden to "do the right thing" in world affairs.

Biden is in Britain on the first leg of his first overseas trip, hoping to re-establish the United States' global standing and reinforce partnerships with key European allies.

Favorable ratings of the U.S. have started to rebound after declining considerably during Donald Trump's four years as president.

Last year, the U.S. was only favorable to the French by 31%, but it's grown to 65% this year.

In Germany, 78% have confidence in Biden this year, whereas only 10% said this about Trump last year.

In the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, and Canada, about 8 out of 10 trust Biden in international affairs.

