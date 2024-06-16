Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Police: Multiple people shot at Michigan splash pad park, suspect contained

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and three magazines at the scene
Michigan splashpad shooting
WXYZ
Michigan splashpad shooting
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 15, 2024

Multiple people were shot, including at least one child, after a person opened fire at a splash pad park in Michigan Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the suspect was contained near the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, about 25 miles north of Detroit, Saturday evening.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that the preliminary information shows the shooting appeared to be random. The suspect allegedly exited a vehicle, opened fire on the splash pad, reloaded, opened fire again and then left, according to Bouchard.

The suspect allegedly fired 28 rounds, according to the sheriff.

Bouchard said that at least nine people were struck, including an 8-year-old child. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately revealed.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and three magazines at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen