Police investigating shooting of security guard outside Drake’s Toronto home

TORONTO — A security guard working at Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada has been shot, authorities said Tuesday.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk said during a press conference that police were called to the home about 2 a.m. local time, where they found a wounded man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said the man was working outside the gate at the home when he was shot. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Krawczyk declined to answer if Drake was in the residence at the time of the shooting, but said authorities are in touch with the artist’s team and they are cooperating.

When asked by journalists if the shooting had anything to do with the recent feud Drake has been embroiled in with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Krawczyk said no motive has yet been determined. He added there were multiple suspects involved, who left in a vehicle. Police have video of the incident.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Drake for comment.

The lyrical battle between Drake and Lamar intensified recently as each released songs about the other, with personal and professional jabs.

Representatives for Lamar were not immediately available.