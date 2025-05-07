Phoenix seizure part of five-state, record-breaking drug bust

A record-breaking drug bust across five states, including Arizona, led to 17 arrests and over 400 kilograms of fentanyl seized, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the bust a “significant blow against the Sinaloa cartel.” The U.S. seized roughly $510 million worth of shipments tied to the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels in April.

“The Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States,” Bondi added in a statement.

All told, 420.5 kilograms of fentanyl were seized, including 13 kilograms in Phoenix.

The Valley seizure also included 72 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.4 pounds of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine, and about $390,000 in cash.

