A Milwaukee County bus crashed near a busy college campus on Tuesday.

The bus crashed near Johnston Hall on Marquette's campus in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says at around 5:15 p.m. a Route 12 bus lost control while turning left. The bus ended up on the sidewalk near Gesu Church.

Marquette Police said five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MU police also said the bus hit Johnston Hall and caused damage to the front of the building. The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.