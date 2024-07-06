Multiple injured after fireworks shot into crowd at Stadium of Fire show

PROVO, Utah — Several people were injured and at least one was transported to the hospital after stray fireworks went into the crowd Thursday at the Stadium of Fire show at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Video below shows the stray firework fired into the crowd (Jake Irving)

Several fireworks were fired for the military flyover during the flag ceremony and police say some of those explosives went into the crowd.

Multiple people were injured with some transported to the hospital.

On Friday, officials clarified that one person was taken to the hospital, while "several" were treated at the stadium and injured. Organizers were unable to provide FOX 13 News with a firm number of injured individuals, saying the "investigation is ongoing."

The conditions of those injured are not known at this time. The show was briefly stopped to treat and transport the injured people.

Event organizers, America's Freedom Festival, released the following statement in response to the incident:

"Safety is of the upmost importance to us. All pyrotechnics at Stadium of Fire are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after tonight's incident. Our thoughts are with those who were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay."

Blake Grundvig has been attending the show for more than 25 years and said the incident is a first.

"We were on the North end and we didn't see how many people left on the East end, but it was enough that you could see the gap where they pulled the people out and then they announced over the intercom for people to go to the medical tents if they needed attention," Grundvig recalled.

After the incident, he said medical teams were quick to swoop in and help.

"First responders were all over and they stopped everything and took care of business," Grundvig said in part.

"They took, it was about 20 minutes, 15-20 minutes, and then they started back up," he added. "They just made sure everyone was all right and they did make sure that no one else needed attention."

The day after the incident, on Friday, the Provo Fire Department issued a statement, saying an investigation is underway and more details would be provided at a later date.

"The coordinated event staffing enabled responders to react quickly in assisting those who were injured," the statement reads in part. "Our primary concern is for the injured and their speedy and complete recovery."

Fire officials also asked that any individuals with video of the incident send them to firemarshal@provo.org.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.