More than 200,000 pounds of pork recalled due to Listeria concerns

A shopper surveys the overflowing selection of packaged meat in a grocery early Monday, April 27, 2020, in southeast Denver. With closures in meat processing plants across the country because of the spread of the new coronavirus among workers, food analysts are forecasting shortages of beef, pork and poultry on the shelves of the country's supermarkets in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:01:39-05

More than 200,000 pounds of pork is being recalled due to Listeria contamination concerns.

The products, from various brands under Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., include fully cooked ham and pepperoni. Some of the brand names the products were sold under are Alexander and Hornung, Food Club, Garrett Valley Farms, Niman Ranch, and Open Nature.

The meats were produced on various dates and shipped to stores nationwide.

The company made the recall when product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.

Fortunately, no reports of illnesses have been made as of Sunday.

For the full list of products and more information, click here.

