More than 200,000 pounds of pork recalled due to Listeria concerns

More than 200,000 pounds of pork is being recalled due to Listeria contamination concerns.

The products, from various brands under Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., include fully cooked ham and pepperoni. Some of the brand names the products were sold under are Alexander and Hornung, Food Club, Garrett Valley Farms, Niman Ranch, and Open Nature.

The meats were produced on various dates and shipped to stores nationwide.

The company made the recall when product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.

Fortunately, no reports of illnesses have been made as of Sunday.

For the full list of products and more information, click here.