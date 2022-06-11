Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

APTOPIX Shooting Maryland
Steve Ruark/AP
Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
APTOPIX Shooting Maryland
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 17:52:00-04

SMITHBURG, MD — A West Virginia man has been charged with killing three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges.

Police said Joe Louis Esquivel, who is 23, was charged with the murders at Columbia Machine Inc. in Thursday's shooting.

Authorities say Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, arrived for his normal shift and worked before he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees in the area of a breakroom.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 2:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released a motive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.