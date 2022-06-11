Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

SMITHBURG, MD — A West Virginia man has been charged with killing three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges.

Police said Joe Louis Esquivel, who is 23, was charged with the murders at Columbia Machine Inc. in Thursday's shooting.

Authorities say Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, arrived for his normal shift and worked before he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees in the area of a breakroom.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 2:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released a motive.