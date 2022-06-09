Maryland governor: Potentially 3 killed in shooting, trooper wounded

SMITHBURG, MD — Authorities say a shooting at a business in western Maryland has claimed multiple victims but the suspect is no longer an active threat.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose said Thursday that the shooting occurred at a business in Smithsburg.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that there were "potentially" three people killed in the shooting. The governor says a state trooper was shot and wounded by the suspect in the pursuit that followed. The trooper's condition wasn't immediately released.

The sheriff’s office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It did not immediately give an exact number of victims or the extent of injuries.

A community of nearly 3,000 people, Smithsburg is about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for updates.