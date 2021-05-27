Lori Daybell found unfit to stand trial in case of children's deaths

In court documents filed Thursday, officials deemed Lori Daybell unfit to stand trial in Idaho court, following a psychiatric review.

Lori and her husband Chad Daybell are facing several charges in Idaho court in connection to the deaths of Lori's children "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan and Chad's former wife, Tammy.

Take a look at the court filing below.

On Thursday, the Chandler Police Department also announced that it has submitted a new charge against Lori Daybell in the death of her former husband Charles Vallow.

A grand jury indicted both Lori and Chad Daybell on additional charges, prosecutors in Idaho told reporters during a Tuesday press conference. In total, there are nine new charges.

In addition to the first-degree murder charges, both were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the deaths of both Tylee and Ryan.

The couple faces similar charges in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, who initially was believed to have died of natural causes, but were later determined to be suspicious. Chad was charged with first-degree murder in her death, as well as insurance fraud.

