LIVE UPDATES: FAA computer issue impacting flights at Sky Harbor, across the country

The FAA has asked that all domestic flights be paused until 7AM Arizona time.
sky harbor
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 11, 2023
A computer failure at the FAA is impacting flights nationwide, including a possible nationwide grounding Wednesday morning.

The affected system, responsible for sending out flight hazards and real time restrictions to pilots, is known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

More than 100 flights were impacted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport alone.

The FAA has asked all domestic flights to pause departures at this time.

Here is the latest information on the issue:

6:09 a.m.

6 a.m.

Sky Harbor now reporting well over 200 flight impacts this morning -- 227 flights delayed, 17 cancelled

5:55 a.m.

5:47 a.m.

5:42 a.m.

Sky Harbor flight delay list showing 141 flight issues, including 129 delayed flights and 12 cancelations

5:39 a.m.

5:19 a.m.

5:03 a.m.

4:57 a.m.

4:54 a.m.

4:29 a.m.

