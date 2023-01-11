LIVE UPDATES: FAA computer issue impacting flights at Sky Harbor, across the country

A computer failure at the FAA is impacting flights nationwide, including a possible nationwide grounding Wednesday morning.

The affected system, responsible for sending out flight hazards and real time restrictions to pilots, is known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

More than 100 flights were impacted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport alone.

The FAA has asked all domestic flights to pause departures at this time.

Here is the latest information on the issue:

6:09 a.m.

We are actively monitoring the FAA's system outage. We appreciate our customers patience and ask they continue to monitor their flight status. https://t.co/SzLk1TpS0S — JetBlue (@JetBlue) January 11, 2023

6 a.m.

Sky Harbor now reporting well over 200 flight impacts this morning -- 227 flights delayed, 17 cancelled

5:55 a.m.

5:47 a.m.

Attention travelers - if you are traveling today, please check your flight status with your airline. https://t.co/9JuXKUeth1 — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) January 11, 2023

5:42 a.m.

Sky Harbor flight delay list showing 141 flight issues, including 129 delayed flights and 12 cancelations

5:39 a.m.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

5:19 a.m.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

5:03 a.m.

We're closely monitoring a data issue with the FAA that may impact the start of operations today Jan 11, 2023. Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or on https://t.co/qJUDbsC3g0 for any flight status changes. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 11, 2023

4:57 a.m.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

4:54 a.m.

4:29 a.m.