Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide

A computer failure at the FAA is impacting flights nationwide, including a possible nationwide grounding.

The affected system, responsible for sending out flight hazards and real time restrictions to pilots, is known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

As of 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is reporting 252 flight issues, including 228 delays and 24 cancelations. It's not clear if all of those impacts are due to the FAA issue. Check your flight status here.

An update was issued by the FAA shortly after their initial announcement saying that they are working to fix the problem.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the FAA said.

American Airlines also made a statement following the computer failure.

"The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information," said American Airlines. "We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."

United Airlines corroborated the current technical problems with a statement of its own.

"The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA," said United Airlines.

Southwest Airlines also confirmed that they are suffering through delays due to the technical issues occurring at the FAA.

"We are closely monitoring a data issue with FAA systems which may impact the start of operations today on Jan 11, 2023," Southwest Airlines said in their statement released early Wednesday morning. "Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes. If your flight status changes substantially we will message the day of travel contact listed on your reservation by their preferred contact method."

