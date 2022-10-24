Leslie Jordan, actor and comedian, dies after crash in Hollywood, according to reports

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died after a crash in California Monday, according to reports.

TMZ and Variety say Jordan may have suffered a medical emergency that led to a crash into a building in Hollywood.

He was 67 years old.

Jordan starred in shows and movies like “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story,” "The Help," "Call Me Kat," and dozens of other productions.

He recently put out a gospel music album, “Company’s Comin,’” and has a book titled “How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived,” which is a New York Times Best Seller.

Just a day before the crash, Jordan posted a video on Facebook of himself singing with musician Danny Myrick.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he posted videos to social media that brought laughter to millions of people.

