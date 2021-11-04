Watch
Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley speaks during a campaign rally at Columbia Regional Airport, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. A federal lawsuit accuses the National Rifle Association of violating campaign finance laws by using shell companies to illegally funnel up to $35 million to Republican candidates, including former President Trump, Sen. Hawley of Missouri and others. The Campaign Legal Center filed the lawsuit Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Washington on behalf of Giffords, a gun control nonprofit founded by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:59:11-04

A federal lawsuit accuses the National Rifle Association of violating campaign finance laws by using shell companies to illegally funnel up to $35 million to Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and others.

The Campaign Legal Center filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of a gun control nonprofit founded by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

It accuses the NRA of using shell corporations to "illegally but surreptitiously coordinate advertising with at least seven candidates for federal office.”

The NRA says in a statement it "has full confidence in its political activities and remains eager to set the record straight.”

