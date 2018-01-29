Lawmakers hoping to make immigration deal

Monday morning, lawmakers from both parties are getting ready to come together hoping to reach a compromise on immigration reform.

Leaders have a little more than a month to hash out all the details. But it's clear both sides will need to bend a little bit to get it done.

Republican and Democratic leaders have tried to come together before. Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake were part of the "Gang of Eight" in 2013. It was a select group of leaders from both sides who tried to broker a deal but it didn't work.

Now Senator McCain has taken a step back as he recovers from cancer treatments. Senator Flake is working on the new deal but more behind the scenes. This could be a result of his frosty relationship with President Trump.

Leaders will have to put differences aside to make progress. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), says, "I think all of us realize that it's going to take a compromise on this issue to get something done and to protect the dreamer population which is certainly a goal of mine."

The White House is asking for $25 billion for border infrastructure and personnel at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In exchange, there will be a pathway to citizenship over time for the so-called DREAMERS.

Republican leaders say this deal is more realistic than in the past. In order to pass, a new bill would need 60 votes. Lawmakers have roughly a month to get a deal done.