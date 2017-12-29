Law enforcement readies for new California marijuana laws

SAN FRANCISCO - Licensed businesses around California can begin legally growing and selling marijuana for recreational use on Monday and a hodgepodge of enforcement agencies will be trying to make sure they adhere to a slew of new pot laws.

Since no single agency has overarching responsibility supporters and opponents of legalization worry how well the laws will be followed.

Three state agencies will issue a combined 19 types of permits to growers, retailers, manufacturers and distributors. Each agency has enforcement officers tasked with cracking down on unlicensed operators.

In addition, other state agencies such as Fish and Wildlife and the Narcotic Enforcement Bureau said they will rely on marijuana task forces already in place to continue targeting illegal growers and sellers.