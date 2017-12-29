Law enforcement readies for new California marijuana laws

Associated Press
4:59 AM, Dec 29, 2017
1 hour ago
national | world

California is legalizing recreational marijuana -- but can you bring it back to Arizona?

As California gets ready to legalize recreational marijuana, some worry about towns and cities across the state border becoming destinations for pot tourism.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

David McNew
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO - Licensed businesses around California can begin legally growing and selling marijuana for recreational use on Monday and a hodgepodge of enforcement agencies will be trying to make sure they adhere to a slew of new pot laws.

Since no single agency has overarching responsibility supporters and opponents of legalization worry how well the laws will be followed.

Three state agencies will issue a combined 19 types of permits to growers, retailers, manufacturers and distributors. Each agency has enforcement officers tasked with cracking down on unlicensed operators.

In addition, other state agencies such as Fish and Wildlife and the Narcotic Enforcement Bureau said they will rely on marijuana task forces already in place to continue targeting illegal growers and sellers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ