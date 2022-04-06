Watch
Indiana man found dead, woman alive after going missing during trip to Arizona

Travis Peters, KTNV
Posted at 9:44 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:44:30-04

RENO, NV — A sheriff’s official says an Indiana couple missing for about a week has been found in a remote mountain area of southern Nevada, but the husband was dead and the wife was taken to a hospital.

Mineral County Undersheriff Bill Ferguson said 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and 69-year-old Beverly Barker were found with their car late Tuesday afternoon after being stuck for about a week in the Silver Peak area of Esmeralda County.

Ferguson said search and rescue personnel from Mineral County, one of several counties involved in the search, located the couple, and a military helicopter airlifted the woman to a Reno hospital.

The couple had been traveling from Oregon to Arizona.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

