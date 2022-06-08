House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

WASHINGTON — The House is moving quickly to pass legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

A bill before the House on Wednesday would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds.

The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals.

But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand.

Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?"

