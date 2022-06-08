Watch
House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Republican members of the House Second Amendment Caucus, from left, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., talk to reporters as they criticize a series of Democratic measure to curb gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery in Buffalo, N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 18:42:50-04

WASHINGTON — The House is moving quickly to pass legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

A bill before the House on Wednesday would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds.

The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals.

But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand.

Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?"

